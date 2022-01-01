Go
Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

57 Boston Wharf Road • $

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
Beef & Lamb Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Greek Salad$11.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
Chicken Shawarma$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Spicy Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Spicy Chicken Shawarma$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Beef & Lamb Shawarma$8.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Falafel Pita$8.95
Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
Pita Bread$0.50
Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

57 Boston Wharf Road

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

