Go
Toast

Ace's Perfect Pizza

Neighborhood Detroit Style Pizza Restaurant!

30 Rockefeller Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meat Lovers (Medium)$16.00
sausage, bacon & pepperoni.
Cheese (Personal)$7.00
5x8 Cut In 2
Pepperoni (Personal)$8.00
loads of crispy pepperoni cups.
8X10 cut in 4 pieces
Meat Lovers (Personal)$9.00
sausage, bacon & pepperoni.
Pepper Trio (Personal)$8.00
pickled jalapenos, green bell pepper, sweetie drop cherry peppers, & chili honey drizzle.
Vodka Meatball Sandwich$12.00
pork & beef meatballs, vodka sauce, fresh mozz, rosemary, ricotta salata
Mushroom (Personal)$8.00
oyster, shiitake & cremini mushrooms.
garlic olive oil drizzle & porcini dust. 8X10 cut In 4 pieces
Vodka Meatball (Personal)$8.00
vodka sauce, pork & beef meatballs, ricotta, rosemary
(contains nut)
Vegetibal Garden (Personal)$8.00
White Sesame (Personal)$8.00
sauceless pie topped with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
See full menu

Location

30 Rockefeller Plaza

Manhattan NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sophie's Cuban

No reviews yet

NYC's favorite Cuban Cuisine for over 24 years!

CHILI

No reviews yet

【有美皆備 無麗弗臻】
【IN THE MOOD FOR FOOD】

Laduree - Columbus Circle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweetbriar

No reviews yet

“Cozy” and “comforting” best describe the scene and the cooking here, from chef Bryce Shuman (Betony, Eleven Madison Park). You’ll definitely want to linger in the front lounge, where the in-house band plays during weekend brunches. Further inside, you’ll relish sipping on French 75s at the bar, and feasting on sticky, sweet, and smoky black pepper maple duroc ribs paired with buttery, fluffy cornbread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston