AC Events Holiday Catering

Holiday catering from the AC Restaurants group.

1519 Brookside Drive

Popular Items

Buttermilk Rolls$8.00
Of course you'll need 'em. And why make them when we'll do it for you? Serving is 6 rolls. (Allergens: gluten, dairy)
Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese$52.00
This custard-style mac and cheese is extra cheesy--the perfect side for your Thanksgiving gathering. Serves 12 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Quiche Lorraine w/ Bacon$36.00
Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, Jarlsberg and Grana Padano cheeses, shallots and a creamy custard filling are all baked in our flaky pie crust for a luxurious breakfast treat. Serves 8-10. (Allergens: pork, gluten, dairy, egg, alliums)
Frozen Mini Biscuits w/ Preserves & Butter$20.00
Our dream breakfast? Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, with our housemade cultured butter and apple butter. Keep these dozen mini biscuits in your freezer so you can bake them fresh whenever the mood strikes! (Allergens for Biscuit: Gluten, Dairy) (Allergens for Apple Butter: Cinnamon, Nutmeg)
Ham & Swiss Rolls$18.00
Hawaiian rolls (that's right) with thinly sliced Black Forest Ham, a buttery brown sugar-mustard & poppy seed sauce, and Swiss cheese. Served with heating instructions for a perfect melty snack! Serving is 6 rolls (Allergens: pork, gluten, dairy, alliums)
Add a Service Extra
Want to show your appreciation for our hard-working staff? Leave a little extra here.
Cinnamon Rolls w/ Cream Cheese Orange Glaze$16.00
These cinnamon rolls are ridiculous. Sold fully cooked with reheat instructions so you can drizzle that delicious glaze over hot cinnamon rolls! Serves 6. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, citrus)
Cheesy Potato Gratin$40.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes are cooked until tender and then sliced and layered with rich bechamel and cheese. Serves 6 to 8. (Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades)
Crab Dip w/ Old Bay Saltines$25.00
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a fancy dip?! This mouthwatering cheesy melty crab dip will keep you coming back for more. One pound serving. (Allergens for Crab Dip: shellfish, dairy, alliums, nightshades Allergen for Saltines: gluten)
Poole's Pimento Cheese$15.00
A rich and flavorful spread of Hook's 3-Year Cheddar, cider aioli, red peppers, and toasted Tellicherry black pepper. Served with a side of crostini. 8 ounce serving (Allergens: dairy, egg, alliums, nightshades)
Location

1519 Brookside Drive

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
