Go
Toast

Achatz Pies of Troy

Come in and enjoy!

PIES

1063 E Long Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

French Silk 10"$18.99
A rich chocolate mousse made of pure butter and dark, Guittard chocolate- one of our most popular pies!
Coconut Cream 10"$18.99
We start by toasting raw coconut shreds until perfectly crispy then stir the toasted coconut into a vanilla pastry cream and topped with whipped cream. One of our most loved cream pies!
Autumn Harvest 10"$20.99
A layer of pecan pie topped with a decadent Pumpkin Silk, Whip Cream, and candied pecans!
Dutch Apple 10"$17.99
Thinly sliced Northern Spy apples covered with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, pure melted butter and rolled oats. Available in a 10" or Party Pie size.
Pecan 10"$20.99
Crispy pecan halves in a sweet and sticky brown sugar filling inside a pastry crust.
Michigan 4-Berry 10"$17.99
Our signature and best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries with our traditional crumb topping. Available in a 10" or Party Pie size.
Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust 10"$17.99
Our signature, best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries under a delicious pastry crust.
Pumpkin 10"$17.99
A traditional favorite. Mildly spiced pumpkin mixed into our flaky pastry crust.
Apple Double Crust 10"$17.99
Our traditional apple pie with thinly sliced Northern Spy apples inside of two flaky pie crusts.
Cannoli Cream 10"$20.99
Winner of The People's Choice Awards at The Taste of Troy Festival. Our vanilla pastry cream mixed with cream cheese, stirred in mini chocolate chips and toasted almonds. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled toasted almonds and more chocolate chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1063 E Long Lake Rd

Troy MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ambassador Cigars & Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Ambassador Cigar & Spirits where you are always an Ambassador!!

Amar Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jay Jay's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Call 248-817-5399 for Catering Orders

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston