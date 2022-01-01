Go
Achiote MCK

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

7729 Siden Drive

Hanover, MD 21076

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Birria Ramen$15.00
Rich Birria consome with ramen noddles, slowed braised beef, pickled red onions, scallions, corn, cilantro, jalapenos and hot sriracha.
Birria Tacos$15.00
Slow braised beef, monterrey jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro and pickled red onion. served with a rich consome.
Pineapple Empanadas$7.00
Fried. served with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar.
California Burrito$14.00
Marinated steak, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch and crispy potatoes.
Street Corn$4.72
House made mayo, crema, cotija cheese, chile piquin, lime juice, cilantro
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
Made with brioche served with caramel sauce and caramelized bananas and vanilla ice cream.
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened gulf shrimp served over corn tortilla shaved cabbage mix, chipotle sofrito, corn, pickled red onion, cilantro crema.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

