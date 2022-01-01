Go
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana, located in lively Arlington center, combines the simplicity of authentic family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring diners unparalleled, delectable Mexican cuisine.
With a focus on fusing authentic Mexican flavors and classic sauces with local produce, meats and seafood, we are committed to building each dish from scratch to create a delicious, healthy fare for our customers.
The bar boasts mouthwatering drinks such as margaritas, mojitos and classic tequila cocktails infused with fresh fruit.
Our deserts include flan, tres leches and warm chocolate tamales with a scoop of Mexican vanilla ice cream.
Join us and try some of this delicious Mexican food and drink we have created for you.

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

$$

Avg 4.7 (3036 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadillas$13.00
Flour tortillas grilled with your choice of filling and cheese. Served with salsa verde on the side. (Not gluten free)
Enchiladas
Three soft corn tortilla stuffed with the following choices. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of salsa Roja or salsa Verde.
Tacos de Camaron$20.00
Three soft corn tortillas with shrimp pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli
Guacamole Acitrón$11.00
Made fresh to order for two. Just tell us how spicy you want it. Served with house-made yellow corn chips.
Fajitas
All fajita choices are sauteed with red peppers, green peppers and onions. Served with soft corn tortillas , pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole side
Tacos de Pescado$20.00
Three soft corn tortillas with seasoned fish pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli
Tacos Surtidos$19.00
Three soft corn tortillas - With your choice of Chile Verde, Al Pastor, Cochinita Pibil, Carne Adobada, Tinga, Mole Poblano and Chorizo con Papa.
Chile Relleno
Fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling. All Chile Relleno topped with salsa roja and cotija cheese.
VEGETABLE - Zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, corn kernels and cheese.
TINGA DE POLLO - Stewed Mexican chicken.
CARNE MOLIDA - Seasoned ground beef.
Acitron Margarita$9.00
Made with 100% agave tequila, mixed with a trio of orange liqueurs and freshly squeezed citrus juices. Shake this bottle well, pour it over a glass of ice and enjoy the delicious drink
Rice$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

473 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington MA

Sunday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

La Victoria Taqueria

No reviews yet

La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food.
You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria.
¡Buen Provecho!

PUNJAB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Moon

No reviews yet

At Thai Moon, we take pride in being neighborhood restaurant. Serving our customers in Arlington and nearby over 16 years, Thai Moon opens 6 days a week for dining, pickup, catering and delivery. We offer over 195 menus of Thai Cuisine and Thai Fusion dishes. We have the largest choices of appetizers including Fresh Rolls, Siam Rolls, Curry Puffs, Golden Bags, and Soups. Our popular dishes are Pad Thai, Noodle Kee Mao, Choo Chee Salmon, Duck Peanuts Sauce and much more. We are happy to accommodate customers on special diets including gluten free, vegetarian, and allergy requests so that everyone in the family can enjoy nice Thai Food together at Thai Moon.

Tryst NE

No reviews yet

tryst (trist) n.
1. An agreement to meet at a certain time or place
2. A meeting or meeting place that has been agreed upon;
3. To us, a love affair with food and wine

