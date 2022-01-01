Go
Toast

Acme Food & Beverage Company

Acme Food & Beverage Company has been serving damn good Southern American cuisine, signature cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers in the heart of historic downtown Carrboro. Chef/Owner Kevin Callaghan draws inspiration from the seasonal rhythms and flavors of his childhood and uses fresh local ingredients to create Southern American dishes in a fine dining setting.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

110 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Beans$8.00
(GF) rosemary cream
Bibb Lettuce Salad$10.00
(GF) grapefruit, radish, hazelnuts, Calabrian chili vinaigrette
Local panzanella Salad$13.00
local asparagus, green beans, radish, red peppers, corn bread croutons, spring onion vinaigrette
local beet and strawberry salad$11.00
Roasted local beets, fresh strawberries, feta, basil, lemon shallot vinaigrette
Chocolate Terrine$8.00
(GF) Brown sugar & coffee sauce, whipped cream
Mashed Potatoes$8.00
mushroom gravy
Deviled Eggs (5)$8.00
Latta’s Farm eggs, fried shoestring potato nest
Summer sausage$14.00
House made smoked summer sausage, last winter green tomato chutney, bread and butter pickles, whole grain mustard warm toast
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Hot pepper jelly, Chapel Hill Creamery Calvander cheese, toasted almonds
Pecan Crusted Fried Chicken$23.00
mashed potatoes, southern collard greens, mushroom gravy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 E Main St

Carrboro NC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mosaic Bistro

No reviews yet

Located in a renovated millhouse, Mosaic Café & Bistro offers a culinary experience that is quintessentially Carrboro. We believe in food that embodies our community’s values: creativity, harmony, and sustainability through simplicity.
The concept of Mosaic—in art and in our cuisine—is that diverse and distinct pieces come together to form a new, beautiful whole. These pieces retain their natural character and beauty, but they work with one another to become something more: something that tells a story. At Mosaic, a world of culinary traditions joins ingredients from down the street and across the world to tell the story of a global community right here in Carrboro—a story we’re excited to share.

The Station

No reviews yet

Music Venue and Bar

Thai Station Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Glasshalfull & Mercantile

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston