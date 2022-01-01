Acme Food & Beverage Company
Acme Food & Beverage Company has been serving damn good Southern American cuisine, signature cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers in the heart of historic downtown Carrboro. Chef/Owner Kevin Callaghan draws inspiration from the seasonal rhythms and flavors of his childhood and uses fresh local ingredients to create Southern American dishes in a fine dining setting.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
110 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
110 E Main St
Carrboro NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mosaic Bistro
Located in a renovated millhouse, Mosaic Café & Bistro offers a culinary experience that is quintessentially Carrboro. We believe in food that embodies our community’s values: creativity, harmony, and sustainability through simplicity.
The concept of Mosaic—in art and in our cuisine—is that diverse and distinct pieces come together to form a new, beautiful whole. These pieces retain their natural character and beauty, but they work with one another to become something more: something that tells a story. At Mosaic, a world of culinary traditions joins ingredients from down the street and across the world to tell the story of a global community right here in Carrboro—a story we’re excited to share.
The Station
Music Venue and Bar
Thai Station Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Glasshalfull & Mercantile
Come in and enjoy!!