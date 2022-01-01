Go
Acme Oyster House

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

3535 Perkins Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1452 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Etouffee$12.99
Boo Fries$5.29
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$7.79
Boom Boom Shrimp$8.99
Red Beans & Rice$9.99
French Fries$2.99
Fried Shrimp Platter$16.99
Key Lime Pie$5.49
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$11.99
Hush Puppies$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3535 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
