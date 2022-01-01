Go
Toast

Acme Oyster House

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

724 Iberville St • $$

Avg 4.4 (21890 reviews)

Popular Items

Captain's Platter$39.99
Key Lime Pie$5.49
Red Beans & Rice$9.99
Fried Shrimp Platter$16.99
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$7.79
Boo Fries$5.29
Large Etouffee$12.99
Seafood Gumbo Cup$5.79
Hush Puppies$3.99
Boom Boom Shrimp$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

724 Iberville St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston