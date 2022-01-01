Acme Oyster House

FM Kitchen & Bar

FM Kitchen & Bar is a neighborhood bar and restaurant located in the heart of the Montrose neighborhood. FM’s 2nd location features many of the same signature cocktails, extensive craft beer selection and mouth-watering menu items from the original Shepherd location; however it features a more expansive bar program, the addition of some lighter fare as well as a new late-night menu. The space offers an elevated bar-forward environment in an approachable atmosphere.

