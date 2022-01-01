Go
ACOCA Coffee

Appleton's longest running coffee roastery.

500 W College Ave • $

Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Everything bagel toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables or extra cheese with a side of ginger infused fruit salad. Try it with hot honey!
Pour Over
Hot Chocolate
Mocha
Dark chocolate mixed with steamed milk, shots of espresso and topped with whipped cream
Cool Coffee Whip
Shots of espresso blended with ice and your choice of white or dark chocolate, topped with whipped cream
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with a touch of foam
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

500 W College Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
