ACOCA Coffee

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

RYE was Established in 2014. RYE offers a refined dining experience set in a stylish urban / rustic atmosphere. RYE serves lunch and dinner; Monday through Saturday. Located next to the CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel in Appleton

Fresh, local and simple. We carry our values into each location and train the staff to never cut any corner. Our Chefs prepare most items from scratch. Vegetables and fruits are sourced locally as much as possible. Our menu changes seasonally to reflect the mood of our chefs and showcase local products.

