Acorn Cafe

Located adjacent to the Louisiana Children's Museum, Acorn is a family-friendly café serving fresh, family-friendly cuisine, utilizing local ingredients. Entry to the café is free daily!

15 Henry Thomas Drive

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
fried chicken tenders, crystal honey hot sauce, house made pickles on a hawaiian roll
Served with potato chips
HONEST KIDS JUICE$1.50
Sweet Potato Tots$3.50
Dasani$2.00
1 PEPPERONI PIZZA$17.00
16 inch pizza cut into 16 square slices
ICED TEA FOR ALL$25.00
SANDWICH TRAY$45.00
30 mini poboys, choice of ham and cheddar, turkey and cheddar, or half and half
1 CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
16 inch Pizza cut into 16 square slices
Pizza Package$175.00
4 pizzas (2 cheese, 2 pepperoni), chip tray with french onion dip, seasonal fruit tray, vegetable tray with ranch dip, 20 honest kids juice boxes
Honest Kids Apple Juice$2.00
See full menu

Location

New Orleans LA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

