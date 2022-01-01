Acorn Cafe
Located adjacent to the Louisiana Children's Museum, Acorn is a family-friendly café serving fresh, family-friendly cuisine, utilizing local ingredients. Entry to the café is free daily!
15 Henry Thomas Drive
Popular Items
Location
15 Henry Thomas Drive
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Deutsches Haus
Come in and enjoy!
Lola’s
A Taste of Spain
Blue Oak BBQ
New Orleans Best BBQ in the World!!
Elle-J's Lakeview
Come in and enjoy!
900 Harrison Ave
504-459-2263