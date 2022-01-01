Go
Acorn & the Oak

A supperclub with a flower shop in it. What could be better?

3533 NE Everett St

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$46.00
Enjoy an absolutely beautiful hand-cut 7 oz filet mignon, grilled exactly to your preference. It’s served over a bed of buttery, creamy mashed potatoes alongside roasted broccolini. Drizzled on top is our incredible rich & savory green peppercorn sauce...might be the tastiest part of the dish!
Please leave your desired steak cooking temperature in the notes.
Chicken Stroganoff$29.00
Chef Michael’s stroganoff is a warm hug on a plate! Succulent chicken, earthy mushrooms, and caramelized onions in an incredible creamy sauce with fresh thyme & white vermouth. Tossed with egg noodles and fresh baby spinach for the summer.
Extra Bread$5.00
Warm French bread baked with garlic butter.
Pan-Roasted Sockeye Salmon$34.00
A gorgeous pan-roasted filet of sockeye salmon, stacked & served over buttery roasted fingerling potatoes, warm wilted spinach, and blistered tomatoes for the perfect dose of acid. Topped with a few poached shrimp and smothered in Chef Michael’s magical brown butter hollandaise sauce.
Pork Tenderloin$34.00
A beautiful juicy pork loin, sous vide ‘til moist and tender, then grilled to perfection. Served sliced over white cheddar & herb polenta, with crisp spears of grilled spring asparagus. It’s covered with an incredible apricot glaze that’s sweet and tangy with a bit of umami, and sprinkled with toasted Oregon hazelnuts.
Fennel Salad$14.00
Shaved fennel tossed with arugula, apple, toasted walnuts, pomegranate seeds, & champagne vinaigrette. (Vegan & GF)
Chopped Salad$14.00
A mélange of iceberg lettuce, baby spinach and radicchio, chopped and tossed with blue cheese crumbles, chopped pear, red onion, crispy bacon, dried cranberries, and toasted pumpkin seeds in our house Maple Vinaigrette. (GF, Vegetarian possible)
Linguine with Pancetta & Clams$26.00
Al dente linguine noodles are tossed with clams and bits of savory pancetta, then coated in our house White Clam Sauce - a powerful & zesty concoction of garlic, crushed red pepper, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, oregano, and extra virgin olive oil. We garnish it all with house-made garlic breadcrumbs for crunch, and parsley oil for vibrancy. Pro-tip: for $5 extra, order a loaf of our hot & buttery garlic bread to sop up all that garlicky goodness at the end.
Seasonal Burrata Board$15.00
Enjoy a ball of creamy burrata cheese served with house-made olive tapenade. We make ours with chopped green and black olives blended with capers, garlic, lemon zest and fresh thyme. Seasoned and garnished with extra virgin olive oil, fresh arugula and roasted red pepper. Served alongside a personal sized loaf of warm bread.
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3533 NE Everett St

Camas WA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
