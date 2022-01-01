Go
Toast

Acorn Grill

Order Online for carryout or delivery

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

418 1/2 S Section St • $$

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad$9.49
Fried chicken layered over fresh lettuce combined with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and croûtons served with your choice of dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
Chili
Classic simple Midwestern Chili with ground beef, chili beans and seasonings.
Calorie count is based on 1 cup serving.
Hand Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
Basket of quartered Portabella mushrooms that we lightly bread then deep fry to a golden brown
Crispy Fried Pickles$5.99
Generous basket of hand breaded dill pickle chips then deep fried to a golden brown
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.49
Classic lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, croûtons, and grilled chicken served with your choice of dressing
Chef Salad$9.49
The classic but favored combination of cheddar cheese, croûtons, covered with sliced egg, sprinkled diced ham, and diced turkey and served with the dressing of your choice
Sweet Corn$2.95
Hushpuppies$5.99
Basket of fried hushpuppies
Seasoned Green Beans$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

418 1/2 S Section St

Sullivan IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Italian foods & Pizza

No reviews yet

The food we serve at Joe's Italian Foods is healthy and delicious. Our ingredients are fresh and we cater to all types of dietary requirements. Check out our flavorful menu and get in touch to make a reservation!

Francisco De Borja Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Villa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jo Etta's Pizza Villa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston