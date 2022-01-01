Acoustic Java

Go
SANDWICHES

932 A Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)

Popular Items

Muffins$3.00
Iced Latte$3.69
Drip$2.18
Lox Bagel$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Iced Mocha Latte$4.58
Chocolate Croissant$2.78
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
Olive & Herb bread w/ Whipped Feta and Olive Oil$6.49
Birch Tree Olive Bread w/ house-made Whipped Feta and EVOO. Optional add on of Avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

932 A Main Street

Worcester MA

