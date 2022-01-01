Acqua al 2
Come in and enjoy!
2000 Fenwick St NE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2000 Fenwick St NE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bakers Daughter
Come in and enjoy!
Via
Come in and enjoy!
Gravitas
Come in and enjoy!
Atlas Brew Works
Solar powered beer right from the source!
Curbside pickup available 1-9pm daily. Delivery orders received by 5pm will be delivered by 8pm (orders placed after 5pm filled next day). Please have a valid drivers license ready showing you are 21+.