AcquaAlta Ristorante

We pride ourselves in creating fresh, homemade dishes while keeping true to our Venetian roots. We hope you enjoy our creations because we put our hearts into every meal. Dining with us is an experience and we want you to enjoy your time with us. From our family to yours, Buon appetito!
Paolo and Patty

2454 Mcmullen Booth Road

Popular Items

SIDE SALAD G.F.$4.50
Italian Mix Style Greens, Spinach, Arugula, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrot, Acqua Alta Inspiration Dressing
SPAGHETTI ALLA CARBONARA (Untouchable)$19.50
Homemade pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Grana Padano Cheese, Extra virgin olive Oil, black pepper
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA$19.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Medallion, topped with House made Marinara Sauce, Grana Padano, Mozzarella.
Polpette della Nonna$9.50
Paolo’s Grandma Meatball recipe and topped with Marinara sauce and mozzarella
Pizza Margherita Classica$12.50
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil oil
Burrata Caprese Italiana G.F.$13.50
Burrata 4oz. with Roma tomata, and topped with AcquaAlta Pesto and Balsamic glaze over a bed of Lettuce
Build Your Pasta 140gr/0.31lb.$13.00
Choose 1 Pasta and 1 Sauce
Pappardelle (pasta w/egg) alla Bolognese$19.50
Homemade pasta Bolognese sauce: Ground Pork and Beef meat, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, fresh herbs, Tomato, Extra virgin olive oil
Melanzane alla Parmigiana G.F.$18.00
Baked Sliced Eggplant with Rice flour layered with Mozzarella, Basil, Origan and Topped with Homemade Marinara sauce
RIGATONI AI FORMAGGI E FUNGHI$19.50
Homemade Traditional Italian Cheese Pasta with Provolone, Asiago, Gorgonzola, Pecorino, Mushrooms, Cream Sauce
Location

2454 Mcmullen Booth Road

Clearwater FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
