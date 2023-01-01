Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Batavia
  • /
  • Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia - 1900 Mill St
Main picView gallery

Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia - 1900 Mill St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1900 Mill St

Batavia, IL 60510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1900 Mill St, Batavia IL 60510

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crosstown Pub & Grill - Batavia - 1890 Mill St
orange starNo Reviews
1890 Mill St Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
Oberweis Dairy - Geneva - Oberweis/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
orange starNo Reviews
2150 South Randall Road Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Jurin - 1772 South Randall Rd. #190
orange starNo Reviews
1772 South Randall Rd. #190 Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Pal Joey's Batavia - 31 N River St.
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Main Street Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
Gammon Coach House
orange starNo Reviews
3 S Batavia Ave Batavia, IL 60510 Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
Briana's Pancake House - Batavia
orange starNo Reviews
10 North Island Avenue Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Batavia

The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
orange star4.3 • 381
12 N River St Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
The Goat - Batavia
orange star4.3 • 268
107 E Wilson Street Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
Bar Evolution
orange star4.7 • 150
27 N River St Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Batavia

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia - 1900 Mill St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston