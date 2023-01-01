Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia - 1900 Mill St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1900 Mill St, Batavia IL 60510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crosstown Pub & Grill - Batavia - 1890 Mill St
No Reviews
1890 Mill St Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurant
Oberweis Dairy - Geneva - Oberweis/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
No Reviews
2150 South Randall Road Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurant
Jurin - 1772 South Randall Rd. #190
No Reviews
1772 South Randall Rd. #190 Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurant