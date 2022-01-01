Go
Toast

Acquista Food Service Inc

Come in and enjoy!

180 Remsen Street

No reviews yet

Location

180 Remsen Street

Brooklyn Heights NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Forest Brooklyn

No reviews yet

German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn

Huge Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oggies

No reviews yet

Oggies is a handheld pasty and pie company, with all recipes unique to Oggies and all baked goods handmade with quality ingredients. Our handheld pies include Pasties, Sweetie Pies and other handheld pies. New varieties of sweet and savory pies are offered regularly.

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

No reviews yet

Gage & Tollner is an historic oyster and chop house located in Downtown Brooklyn, originally opened in 1879 and reopened in 2021.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston