Acquolina

Acquolina (Italian for mouth watering) was created to provide a place where people can dine in an elegant, casual setting with excellent service and authentic Italian food. Whether you choose to dine at the bar, enjoy a meal on our waterfront patio, or gather with family and friends in our main dining room, you will always be treated like family at Acquolina.

Our mission is to indulge all your senses, and most importantly always make your mouth water.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2320 Weston Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)

Popular Items

Skillet Roasted Mussels$15.00
Grilled Octopus$19.00
Salmon Carpaccio$15.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Sole Oreganato$32.00
Alfredo$19.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2320 Weston Rd

Weston FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

