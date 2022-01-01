Go
Stem Ciders

Acreage, the first culinary venture from Stem Ciders. Born from an inspiring landscape and a dynamic team, Acreage brings the urban cider house experience found in Stem’s RiNo taproom to the countryside with farm-to-table food with the best view in Boulder County.
We are 5* certified and require all contact information, temperature checks and reservations for all tables. Please visit our website for a reservation.

1380 Horizon Ave Unit A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soft Pretzels$9.00
3 Mini Soft Pretzels from On Tap Kitchen, Cider Cheese Sauce, Hot Mustard • **cannot be made gluten free**
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, Ukrainian dressing, swiss cheese, dark rye bread, served with frites
Corned Beef & Cabbage$24.00
corned beef brisket, braised cabbage, roasted carrots, potatoes, glaze, irish soda bread
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, Salsa Brava, Aioil (GF)
Banjo: Manhattan$22.00
[8.5% abv] a cocktail inspired version of our Banjo cider. Laces of cherry, sweet herbaceous ‘vermouth’, apple brandy bitters, and silky bourbon. off dry.
Kids Cheeseburger (AGE 12 & UNDER ONLY)$9.00
Served with fresh fruit, veggies and a choice of fries or salad.
Please note: Kids meals are for children age 12 and under only. **We will charge adult prices if adults order kids meals.** (GF option available +2)
Cider Donuts$9.00
served with orange marmalade (GF)
Grilled Romaine$14.00
cucumber, olives, cannellini, cotija, shaved carrot, chile buttermilk
Banjo: Manhattan$15.00
[8.5% abv] a cocktail inspired version of our Banjo cider. Laces of cherry, sweet herbaceous ‘vermouth’, apple brandy bitters, and silky bourbon. off dry.
Acreage Burger$15.00
Greens, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Aioli, Cheddar. Served with fries. (G) (GF option available +2)
Burgers are cooked medium (pink).
- If you would like your burger cooked differently please notate "RED" "PINK" or "NO PINK"
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Gift Cards
Parking
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1380 Horizon Ave Unit A

Lafayette CO

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
