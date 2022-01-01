Stem Ciders
Acreage, the first culinary venture from Stem Ciders. Born from an inspiring landscape and a dynamic team, Acreage brings the urban cider house experience found in Stem’s RiNo taproom to the countryside with farm-to-table food with the best view in Boulder County.
We are 5* certified and require all contact information, temperature checks and reservations for all tables. Please visit our website for a reservation.
1380 Horizon Ave Unit A
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1380 Horizon Ave Unit A
Lafayette CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.
Community Supper Club
Grab something to go and enjoy!
Teocalli Cocina
Inspired by regional kitchens across Mexico, Teocalli Cocina serves up two and a half centuries of flavor, culture, and tradition in a relaxed, modern environment in Lafayette, Colorado. We believe real ingredients and time-tested methods produce the freshest, most memorable dishes. And we believe that memories created around good food last a lifetime.
Ghost Box Pizza
We're bringing Detroit style pizza to Lafayette with a head nod to our hard working families, we aim to provide a lively space and satisfy all pizza cravings for all ages. We will also feature Neapolitan style, have sandwiches, salads, appetizers and dessert. We feature a double deck oven for crispy crusts and a wood fired oven for extra flavor. Serving up gluten free and vegan food options for our friends to enjoy alongside a full bar, cider, wine, and beer.