Acropolis Greek Cuisine

Wholesome & Contemporary Greek Cuisine.

360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206

Popular Items

Gyro Plate$13.99
A blend of lamb and beef roasted in a vertical broiler, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Meze Plate$12.99
Spanakopita, tiropita, dolmathes, hummus, kalamata olives, grilled veggies, feta dip, tzatziki sauce and pita bread.
Side of Tzatziki$1.00
Steak Souvlaki 8oz$16.99
Marinated, skewered, and grilled USDA choice top sirloin; served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Mediterranean Wrap$11.99
Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese; served with a homemade Greek dressing.
Traditional Wrap$12.99
Pita Bread$1.00
Location

360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206

Harker Heights TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
