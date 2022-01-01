Go
Acropolis

Our services offer a fine revival dining in a high energy atmosphere featuring belly dancing, plate breaking, napkin throwing, zorba dancing and live music; all this to recreate the ancient culture of the Greeks delivered to you at a dining experience like no other.
515 central Ave.

Popular Items

Greek Fries$4.00
GREEK MEATBALLS$17.00
Meatball Skewers, spinach, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, leeks, roasted garlic over couscus.
St. petersberg FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
