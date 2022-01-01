Go
Acropolis image

Acropolis

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3023 West Kennedy Blvd

Tampa, FL 33609

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Horiatiki$12.00
Traditional Greek village salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, capers, olives, green pepper and fresh oregano with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and toasted pine nuts.
Spinach Orzo$4.00
Chicken Kabob$20.00
Chicken kabob paired with a skewer with green peppers, onions and tomatoes served with a choice of side and Toum sauce.
Chicken Gyro Wrap$10.00
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
Avgolemono Soup$5.00
A creamy Greek specialty soup, chicken, rice, egg and lemon.
Gyro Platter$16.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.00
Mediterranean marinated chicken wrapped in tortilla with tomatoes, pickles and garlic.
Gyro Wrap$10.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am

Location

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa FL 33609

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Meanchi's aims to bring you a portion of Peru's culinary diversity through its famous sandwiches with a modern American twist.
Served from a food trailer outside of Workhouse, we offer outdoor seating and online ordering, as well as third-party delivery service.

Psomi

No reviews yet

rooted in a greek foundation, influenced by the world, PSOMI is focused on creating delicious food + drinks with the freshest ingredients, traditional values, and friendly service.

Oronzo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Patio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Acropolis

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston