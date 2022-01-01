Go
Acropolis

Voted Cityscope best Overall Restaurant 2018

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan$16.50
Boneless breast of chicken, freshly breaded, with marinara, mozzarella and
Greek pasta
Gyros Dinner$13.00
Grilled gyro meat served with sliced pita, tomato relish, rice, pilaf and tzatziki sauce
Pot Roast$16.00
Slow roasted sirloin with braised carrots, onions, and celery over mashed potatoes
Chicken Kebab$16.00
Chicken Breast, bell peppers,
mushrooms, onions over rice pilaf with tzatziki & pita
Signature Greek$12.00
Signature Greek
Mixed greens, tomatoes and red cabbage topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini, spiced with herbs and tossed in our Greek dressing
Gyros$9.95
Served on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
Greek Lemon Chicken$17.00
Sautéed boneless chicken breast crusted with panko bread crumbs in lemon caper sauce with artichoke hearts, feta, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes served over Greek pasta
Vegetable Lemon Pasta$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil and topped parmesan
Falafel Pita$9.95
Ground chick peas, onions, spices on pita with lettuce tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
Strawberry Patch$6.25
Strawberry cake, whipped cream cheese & strawberries
See full menu

Location

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd

Chattanooga TN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

