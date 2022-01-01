Acropolis
Voted Cityscope best Overall Restaurant 2018
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd
Popular Items
Location
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0237
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Rain Thai bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Crystal's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Party Fowl
Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.