Acropolis OPA

Greek Restaurant. Traditional Greek style cuisine serving lunch and dinner favorites.

112 Davie Blvd Unit B

Popular Items

Lamb Chops Dinner$25.00
Souvlaki Dinner$16.00
Choice of chicken, beef, falafel or spicy tofu with romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, feta, pita, tzatziki sauce. Dinner includes Greek rice and Greek potatoes.
Braised Lamb Shank$25.00
Braising jus, root vegetables, served over Greek potatoes. Dinner includes a chef salad or cup of soup.
Gemista (Stuffed Peppers)$19.00
Two stuffed peppers, stuffed with seasoned ground beef, rice, and herbs. Topped with marinara sauce. Dinner includes a chef salad or cup of soup.
Avgolemono Soup (Cup) -12 ounce$4.00
House-Made Veggie Burger$10.00
Pesto aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche roll
Gyro "Off the Rotissierie" Dinner$21.00
Gyro with romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, olives, pepperoncinis, feta, pita, cucumber and tzatziki sauce. Dinner includes Greek rice and Greek potatoes.
Spanakopita$8.00
Spinach pie. Spinach, feta, egg, baked in phyllo dough, tzatziki, pita
Souvlaki Wrap$9.50
Choice of protein with romaine, feta, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki, white or wheat wrap
Location

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
