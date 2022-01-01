Go
Across The Trax

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

633 Main St

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Basket$9.50
Kids Chicken Strip$6.50
Cheeseburger$6.95
Patty Melt$8.95
Build Your Own Pizza$12.50
Philley Cheese$9.75
Monday Wing Night (per wing)$1.00
Kids Mini Corn Dog$6.50
Six Wings w/ Fries$10.50
Wings (per wing)$1.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

633 Main St

Adams NE

SundayClosed
Monday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
