Active Passion

Coffee, Salads & Pastries

803 Usener Street • $

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk
Almond Croissant$4.70
Blueberry Danish$4.20
Flat White$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 4oz steamed milk (less foam than cappuccino)
Cortado$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Butter Croissant$4.20
Vegan Chocolate Zucchini Muffin$4.00
Americano$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz
Cold Brew$4.75
Cold brewed coffee
Mango Coconut
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

803 Usener Street

Houston TX

Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
