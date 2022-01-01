Acton restaurants you'll love
Acton's top cuisines
Must-try Acton restaurants
More about True West Brewery
True West Brewery
525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton
|Popular items
|TOTS
|$8.00
house-made every day || cheddar || tomato aioli
|Brewers Grain Fried Pickles
|$9.00
served with ranch sauce
|Wicked Twisted Pretzel
|$9.00
Bavarian pretzel || mustard || True West beer cheese
More about The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering
The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering
3 Nagog Park, Acton
|Popular items
|CRISPY FISH TACOS
|$16.00
slaw | caribbean jerk remoulade
|PULLED PORK TACOS
|$17.00
smoked | house bbq | slaw
|BACON BURGER
|$18.00
house smoked bacon | lettuce | white cheddar | garlic bacon mayo | griddled bun
More about NexDine
NexDine
100 Nagog Park, Acton
|Popular items
|E TU BRUTE
|$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
|DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
More about Blackbird
SANDWICHES
Blackbird
342 Great Rd, Acton
|Popular items
|Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
|Bagel
|$2.50
Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!
|Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.