Acton restaurants you'll love

Go
Acton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Acton

Acton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Acton restaurants

True West Brewery image

 

True West Brewery

525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TOTS$8.00
house-made every day || cheddar || tomato aioli
Brewers Grain Fried Pickles$9.00
served with ranch sauce
Wicked Twisted Pretzel$9.00
Bavarian pretzel || mustard || True West beer cheese
More about True West Brewery
The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering image

 

The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering

3 Nagog Park, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY FISH TACOS$16.00
slaw | caribbean jerk remoulade
PULLED PORK TACOS$17.00
smoked | house bbq | slaw
BACON BURGER$18.00
house smoked bacon | lettuce | white cheddar | garlic bacon mayo | griddled bun
More about The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering
NexDine image

 

NexDine

100 Nagog Park, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
More about NexDine
Blackbird image

SANDWICHES

Blackbird

342 Great Rd, Acton

Avg 4.7 (2218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
Bagel$2.50
Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
More about Blackbird
Map

More near Acton to explore

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston