Burritos in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve burritos
TC Lando's
297 Main St, Acton
|Moab Burrito
|$9.45
Rice, Black Beans, Salsa, Chipotle, Monterey Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce
|Maui Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Rice, Green Peppers< Onions, Pineapple, Honey Ginger Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
|Smokin Chipotle Burrito
|$9.45
Rice, Black Beans, BBQ, Chipotle, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
SANDWICHES
Blackbird
342 Great Rd, Acton
|Meat Lover's Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in Cheddar Jack cheese & home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap
|Classic Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
Simply Classic! Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese served in a soft tortilla wrap.
|VEGAN BURRITO
|$10.00