Burritos in Acton

Acton restaurants
Acton restaurants that serve burritos

TC Lando's

297 Main St, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moab Burrito$9.45
Rice, Black Beans, Salsa, Chipotle, Monterey Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce
Maui Chicken Burrito$9.45
Rice, Green Peppers< Onions, Pineapple, Honey Ginger Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Smokin Chipotle Burrito$9.45
Rice, Black Beans, BBQ, Chipotle, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about TC Lando's
SANDWICHES

Blackbird

342 Great Rd, Acton

Avg 4.7 (2218 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Lover's Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in Cheddar Jack cheese & home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap
Classic Cheese Burrito$8.00
Simply Classic! Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese served in a soft tortilla wrap.
VEGAN BURRITO$10.00
More about Blackbird

