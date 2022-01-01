Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Acton

Acton restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

True West Brewery image

 

True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks

525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten-Free Caprese Sandwich$17.00
heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction || served on a gluten free bun
Caprese Sandwich$15.00
heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction || served on a hoagie roll
The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering image

 

Frolic & Detour - 3 Nagog Park

3 Nagog Park, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPRESE SANDWICH$14.00
