Caprese sandwiches in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton
|Gluten-Free Caprese Sandwich
|$17.00
heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction || served on a gluten free bun
|Caprese Sandwich
|$15.00
heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction || served on a hoagie roll