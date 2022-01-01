Chicken wraps in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about NexDine
NexDine
100 Nagog Park, Acton
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
House Fried Chicken Tenders, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Housemade Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Grilled Tortilla
More about Blackbird
SANDWICHES
Blackbird
342 Great Rd, Acton
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
|Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a wheat wrap
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap (CBR)
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, smoky bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap