Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Acton

Go
Acton restaurants
Toast

Acton restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering image

 

Frolic & Detour - 3 Nagog Park

3 Nagog Park, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$15.00
chopped salad greens, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, broiled chicken, bacon, onion and blue
cheese, served with your choice of champagne or balsamic vinaigrette (gf)
1/2 COBB SALAD$8.00
chopped salad greens, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, broiled chicken, bacon, onion and blue
cheese, served with your choice of champagne or balsamic vinaigrette (gf)
More about Frolic & Detour - 3 Nagog Park
Item pic

 

Rapscallion Table and Tap

5 Strawberry Hill Rd, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad (gf)$7.00
Crisp greens, avocado, egg, tomato, red pepper, roasted corn, red onion, bacon,
bleu cheese, sriracha ranch dressing
More about Rapscallion Table and Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Acton

Lobsters

Pretzels

Garden Salad

Veggie Burgers

Paninis

Pies

French Toast

Greek Salad

Map

More near Acton to explore

Westford

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston