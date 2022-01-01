Cobb salad in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Frolic & Detour - 3 Nagog Park
Frolic & Detour - 3 Nagog Park
3 Nagog Park, Acton
|COBB SALAD
|$15.00
chopped salad greens, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, broiled chicken, bacon, onion and blue
cheese, served with your choice of champagne or balsamic vinaigrette (gf)
|1/2 COBB SALAD
|$8.00
