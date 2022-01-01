French toast in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve french toast
More about NexDine
NexDine
100 Nagog Park, Acton
|BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST
|STRAWBERRY FRENCH TOAST
|$3.99
Thick Sliced Brioche Bread Stuffed with Strawberry Cream Cheese, Egg Battered & Grilled to Perfection Dusted with Powdered Sugar served with Maple Syrup
More about Blackbird
SANDWICHES
Blackbird
342 Great Rd, Acton
|GLUTEN FREE French Toast
|$10.00
Three slices of French toast *Made with Gluten Free Bread* topped with powdered sugar, served with butter & syrup
|French Toast
|$8.00
Three thick slices of French toast topped with butter and powdered sugar, served with syrup
|Maple Sausage GRIDDLE - French Toast Style
|$10.00
French toast breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, Two Fried egg, American cheese, &maple syrup drizzle.