Greek salad in Acton

Acton restaurants
Acton restaurants that serve greek salad

The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering image

 

Frolic & Detour

3 Nagog Park, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$13.00
feta, olives, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, served over a bed of mixed greens with Greek
vinaigrette (v, gf)
1/2 GREEK SALAD$7.00
feta, olives, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, served over a bed of mixed greens with Greek
vinaigrette (v, gf)
More about Frolic & Detour
Consumer pic

 

TC Lando's

297 Main St, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.50
Garden salad, Feta cheese, Black olives, Greek dressing
More about TC Lando's
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Blackbird

342 Great Rd, Acton

Avg 4.7 (2218 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, green peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese and Greek dressing with homemade croutons. (Vegetarian)
More about Blackbird

