Greek salad in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve greek salad
Frolic & Detour
3 Nagog Park, Acton
|GREEK SALAD
|$13.00
feta, olives, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, served over a bed of mixed greens with Greek
vinaigrette (v, gf)
|1/2 GREEK SALAD
|$7.00
TC Lando's
297 Main St, Acton
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Garden salad, Feta cheese, Black olives, Greek dressing