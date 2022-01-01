Paninis in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve paninis
More about NexDine
NexDine
100 Nagog Park, Acton
|CAPRESE PANINI
Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil with Pesto Aioli on a Flatbread
|ITALIAN PANINI
|$6.99
Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread
CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN
More about Blackbird
SANDWICHES
Blackbird
342 Great Rd, Acton
|Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini
|$12.00
Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$12.00
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread
|Caprese Panini
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)