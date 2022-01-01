Tacos in Acton
Acton restaurants that serve tacos
More about True West Brewery
True West Brewery
525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
lemon aioli || baby greens || soft tortilla
|Gluten-Free Pulled Pork Street Taco
|$13.00
pulled pork || guacamole || salsa || cotija cheese
|Shredded Beef Street Taco
|$16.00
Shredded beef || guacamole || fried onion strings || cotija
More about Frolic & Detour
Frolic & Detour
3 Nagog Park, Acton
|CRISPY FISH TACOS
|$17.00
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole
|SWEET POTATO TACOS
|$15.00
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole (vv)
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$18.00
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole