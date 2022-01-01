Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Acton

Go
Acton restaurants
Toast

Acton restaurants that serve veggie burgers

True West Brewery image

 

True West Brewery

525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten-Free Veggie Burger$18.00
carrots || broccoli || zucchini || peas || onions || string beans || corn || oat bran || garlic || herbs || house-baked bun || topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato
Veggie Burger$15.00
carrots || broccoli || zucchini || peas || onions || string beans || corn || oat bran || garlic || herbs || house-baked bun || topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato
More about True West Brewery
The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering image

 

Frolic & Detour

3 Nagog Park, Acton

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE BURGER$17.00
loaded with fresh veggies, black beans, walnuts, brown rice, and herbs and spices, with lettuce,
tomato and onion (vv)
More about Frolic & Detour

