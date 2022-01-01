Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Acton

Go
Acton restaurants
Toast

Acton restaurants that serve walnut salad

True West Brewery image

 

True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks

525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Walnut Salad$11.00
Spinach || strawberries || walnuts || goat cheese || balsamic vinaigrette
More about True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Blackbird Cafe - Acton

342 Great Rd, Acton

Avg 4.7 (2218 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cranberry & Walnut$10.00
Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine on Tuscan bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine on Tuscan bread
More about Blackbird Cafe - Acton

Browse other tasty dishes in Acton

Fish Tacos

Pies

Home Fries

Pancakes

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Salad

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Acton to explore

Westford

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (572 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston