Walnut salad in Acton

More about True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton
|Strawberry Walnut Salad
|$11.00
Spinach || strawberries || walnuts || goat cheese || balsamic vinaigrette
More about Blackbird Cafe - Acton
SANDWICHES
Blackbird Cafe - Acton
342 Great Rd, Acton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cranberry & Walnut
|$10.00
Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine on Tuscan bread
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
