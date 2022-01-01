Go
A Cup Of SUSHI

We're celebrating our 1 year anniversary by giving away a free sushi cup when you purchase any 2 sushi cups.
Check our website to get promo code!

SUSHI • POKE

17951 Sky Park Circle • $$

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Pudding$2.50
Tasty and delicious vanilla custard with the perfect amount of caramel that is ready to eat at the end of any meal.
Jalapeno Cup (Spicy Yellowtail)$15.00
Yellowtail, Fish Egg, Fried Onion, Nori (Seaweed), Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Micro Mizuna, Asparagus, Edamame, Radish Sprout, Pickled Ginger, Black Sesame, Shredded Chili
Mini Rainbow Cup$7.50
Boiled Shrimp, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Fish Egg, Imitation Crab, Nori (Seaweed), Cucumber, Butter Lettuce, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Pickled Radish, Carrot, Micro Mizuna
Fried Chicken (Karaage)$4.50
Japanese style flavored with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger.
Mini California Cup$7.50
Imitation Crab, Avocado, Fish Egg, Edamame, Mango, Carrot, Micro Mizuna, Butter Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Radish, Cucumber, Nori (Seaweed), Carrot
Vegetable Spring Roll (3pc)$3.50
When you bite, a tasty filling of cabbage and carrot will pop out!
Mini Poke Cup$7.50
Poke (Salmon, Tuna), Fish Egg, Avocado, Mango, Nori (Seaweed), Fried Onion, Lotus Root Chips, Red Onion, Cucumber, Radish Sprout, Pepitas, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Carrot, Butter Lettuce, Kiaso Mix
Poke Cup$15.00
Poke (Salmon, Tuna), Fish Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Cucumber, Mango, Radish Sprout, Pepitas, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Lotus Root Chips, Radish, Nori (Seaweed)
Rainbow Cup$15.00
Boiled Shrimp, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Fish Egg, Edamame, Cucumber, Nori, Butter Lettuce, Pepitas, Pickled Ginger, Asparagus, Pickled Radish
Spicy Tuna Cup$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Fried Onion, Curry Cauliflower, Edamame, Cucumber, Fish Egg, Nori, Pickled Ginger, Pickled Radish, Cilantro, Butter Lettuce, Radish Sprout, Shredded Chili, Black Sesame
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17951 Sky Park Circle

Irvine CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

