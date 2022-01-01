Fried pickles in Acworth
Salt and Pepper - Bentwater
3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth
|Omelets Your Way
|$11.99
Three large eggs with choice of 3 ingredients your way: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar or feta cheese. With your choice of Biscuit or Pancake.
|The Traditional with Meat
|$9.99
Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit. Served with meat choice, Pecan Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Country Sausage.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Our fresh ground chuck burger, topped with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle