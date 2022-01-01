Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Acworth

Acworth restaurants
Acworth restaurants that serve fried pickles

Salt and Pepper image

 

Salt and Pepper - Bentwater

3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Omelets Your Way$11.99
Three large eggs with choice of 3 ingredients your way: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar or feta cheese. With your choice of Biscuit or Pancake.
The Traditional with Meat$9.99
Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit. Served with meat choice, Pecan Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Country Sausage.
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Our fresh ground chuck burger, topped with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle
More about Salt and Pepper - Bentwater
Sal's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sal's Pizza - Acworth

2538 Cedarcrest Rd, Acworth

Avg 3.9 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Marinara side
18" BYO Pizza$16.99
12" BYO Pizza$10.99
More about Sal's Pizza - Acworth

