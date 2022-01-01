Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Acworth

Go
Acworth restaurants
Toast

Acworth restaurants that serve garlic knots

Sal's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sal's Pizza

2538 Cedarcrest Rd, Acworth

Avg 3.9 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$5.99
More about Sal's Pizza
Bakers Dozen Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

3450 Cobb Pkwy NW, Acworth

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Bakers Dozen Garlic Knots$7.00
Fresh baked dough, garlic, olive oil, romano
served with marinara
Half Dozen Garlic Knots$5.00
Fresh baked dough, garlic, olive oil, romano served with marinara
More about Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Acworth

Lasagna

Tiramisu

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Ravioli

Bread Pudding

Cake

Map

More near Acworth to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston