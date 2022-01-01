Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Acworth

Go
Acworth restaurants
Toast

Acworth restaurants that serve greek salad

Sal's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sal's Pizza

2538 Cedarcrest Rd, Acworth

Avg 3.9 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.99
More about Sal's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

3450 Cobb Pkwy NW, Acworth

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Full Greek Salad$8.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber, pepperoncini, clamata olives, red onion, & feta cheese
Side Greek Salad$5.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber, pepperoncini, clamata olives, red onion, & feta cheese
More about Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Acworth

Baked Ziti

Pudding

Tiramisu

French Fries

Cake

Grits

Lasagna

Pies

Map

More near Acworth to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston