Pies in Acworth
Acworth restaurants that serve pies
More about Salt and Pepper
Salt and Pepper
3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth
|Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream
|$6.99
|Shepherds Pie
|$10.99
A hearty mixture of ground beef, peas and carrots served in a savory sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and served with a side salad.
More about Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante
3450 Cobb Pkwy NW, Acworth
|White Pie
|$22.00
Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, no red sauce
|Gluten Free Pie
|$11.00
10 inch thin crust
* These items are prepared in an environment that is surrounded by gluten.
We cannot guarantee that items are 100% free of gluten allergens
|Hand Tossed Pie
|$14.50
16 inch round, thin crust cheese pizza