Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Acworth

Go
Acworth restaurants
Toast

Acworth restaurants that serve pies

Salt and Pepper image

 

Salt and Pepper

3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream$6.99
Shepherds Pie$10.99
A hearty mixture of ground beef, peas and carrots served in a savory sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and served with a side salad.
More about Salt and Pepper
Hand Tossed Pie image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

3450 Cobb Pkwy NW, Acworth

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
Takeout
White Pie$22.00
Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, no red sauce
Gluten Free Pie$11.00
10 inch thin crust
* These items are prepared in an environment that is surrounded by gluten.
We cannot guarantee that items are 100% free of gluten allergens
Hand Tossed Pie$14.50
16 inch round, thin crust cheese pizza
More about Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Acworth

Caesar Salad

Grits

French Fries

Garlic Knots

Ravioli

Fried Zucchini

Eggplant Parm

Tiramisu

Map

More near Acworth to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston