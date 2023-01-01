Salmon in Acworth
Acworth restaurants that serve salmon
More about Salt and Pepper - Bentwater
Salt and Pepper - Bentwater
3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth
|Grilled Salmon
|$16.99
Our fresh Chilean Atlantic Salmon fillet, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice
More about Allatoona Grill, LLC - 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se
Allatoona Grill, LLC - 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se
5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se, Acworth
|Salmon BLT
|$22.00
Grilled 6oz filet of Salmon with avocado and applewood smoked bacon. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and served with a side of French Fries.