Salmon in Acworth

Acworth restaurants
Acworth restaurants that serve salmon

Salt and Pepper image

 

Salt and Pepper - Bentwater

3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$16.99
Our fresh Chilean Atlantic Salmon fillet, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice
More about Salt and Pepper - Bentwater
Consumer pic

 

Allatoona Grill, LLC - 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se

5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se, Acworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon BLT$22.00
Grilled 6oz filet of Salmon with avocado and applewood smoked bacon. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and served with a side of French Fries.
More about Allatoona Grill, LLC - 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se

