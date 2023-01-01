Go
Carolina Christmas Train (ACWR) - 967 NC Hwy 211 E

Open today 4:45 PM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

967 NC Hwy 211 E

Candor, NC 27229

All hours

Sunday4:45 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:45 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

967 NC Hwy 211 E, Candor NC 27229

Directions

