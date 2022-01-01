Ada restaurants you'll love
Ada's top cuisines
Must-try Ada restaurants
More about Mudpenny Ada
Mudpenny Ada
496 Ada Dr, Ada
|Popular items
|Cookie Kits
|$10.00
5 Cookies to decorate!
Choose between Snowflakes or Traditional cookie shapes.
*photo depicts traditional
Only Available for pick up in Ada. All orders must be scheduled for at least 72 hours in advance.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
two eggs, aged white cheddar, greens, avocado mash, red potatoes
choice of bacon, veggies, or sausage
More about Fruition Acai & Juice Bar - Ada
Fruition Acai & Juice Bar - Ada
460 Ada Dr. Suite 110, Ada
|Popular items
|Sub-yo
|$11.25
Acai, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry and Raspberry with Hemp, Chia, and Bee Pollen
|Suns up
|$9.50
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, with Honey
|Fruition
|$10.50
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey