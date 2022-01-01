Go
Toast

Adachi Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

325 South Old Woodward

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hiroo Roll$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Tenkasu, Spicy Teriyaki
(8 pieces)
Crispy Rice And Spicy Tuna$15.00
Crispy Rice spicy Tuna (2)
Dragon Maki Roll$17.00
California Roll$8.00
Kobe Slider$12.00
Milk Bun, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
Edamame$8.00
Steamed Edamame
Cucumber Avocado Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Cucumber$12.00
Miso Soup$8.00
Shiro Miso Soup
See full menu

Location

325 South Old Woodward

Birmingham MI

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Greeley Chophouse

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of historic downtown Greeley, The Greeley Chophouse offers fine dining in Northern Colorado. It is the perfect place to enjoy a great steak or fresh seafood, entertain business associates, or get away for a romantic date night. We also have a private room that is ideal for parties, meetings, and special events. No matter the occasion, an evening out at the Chophouse is a memorable experience you will want to return to again and again.
​We serve the finest locally-sourced meats and freshest seafoods paired with a perfectly balanced assortment of wines. Our goal at Greeley Chophouse is to exceed your expectations and to welcome you back often.
We look forward to your next visit--we always offer something new and delicious to delight you.

Himalayan Cafe

No reviews yet

The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

731 Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some delicious wings, burger, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more, plus plenty of cold beverages while you watch your favorite games at Jackson's BEST SPORTS BAR!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston