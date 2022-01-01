Go
Adair Downtown

Thank you for choosing Adair Downtown. Breakfast is served from 7 am to 11 am and Lunch from 11 am to 2 pm. For call in orders, please call 713-554-0006!

1000 Louisiana street • $$

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Club$14.00
lettuce, fontina cheese, white bread, turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, & aioli
Gary's Chicken Sandwich$10.00
served on artisan bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes and served with fries
Chicken Harvest Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, butter lettuce, goat cheese, avocado, strawberries, candied walnuts, & our house-made sweet green dressing.
Grilled Pesto Salmon$16.00
with grilled asparagus and cilantro rice.
Kitchen Burger$12.00
Served on an Artisan bun with cheddar cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & fries.
Thai Chopped Salad$10.00
arugula, butter lettuce, noodles, cashews, shaved coconut, mango, avocado, carrots, cilantro, mint, and ginger sambal dressing
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Single Chocolate Chip Cookie from Kraftsman Bakeries.
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
Super Foods Bowl$10.00
brown rice, kale, avocado, almonds, tomato, red onions, carrots & cucumbers tossed in a sweet ginger miso dressing

add a protein: chicken$4 salmon, shrimp, or steak $5
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Eggs plus two items from the mix in list served with ranchero sauce. Additional mix ins $0.75 each.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 Louisiana street

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
