Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street

Popular Items

Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
BYO Salad$8.50
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.50
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Feta, Cranberries, Almonds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Lemon. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Steak or Black Bean Patty $4, Salmon or Shrimp $5.
Avocado BLT$11.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, & avocado.
Roasted Club Sandwich$11.95
Roasted turkey, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
Lemon Artichoke$6.50
House made Lemon Artichoke soup. Choose a cup or bowl.
Chicken Harvest Salad$12.50
Butter lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, and Sweet Green Dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.50
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine with black beans, corn, avocado,tomato, garnished with crispy tortilla strips in our chipotle dressing.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Egg plus 2 items from the mix-in list Served with ranchero salsa. Additional items .75 each
Super Foods Bowl$10.25
Brown Rice, Kale, Avocado, Almonds, Tomato, Red Onion & Cucumber, with a Sweet Ginger Miso Dressing. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Steak or Black Bean Patty $4, Salmon or Shrimp $5.
5161 San Felipe street

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
